After reading and hearing a lot about fidget spinners recently, I decided to take the responsible action of testing one out.

And then I tested it some more.

And then I continued my thorough examination.

And when I was asked to return it, I continued to spin it, balance it and watch it spin around and around and around because fidget spinners are the bee’s knees of today’s toys.

I will go out on a limb here and admit that I love fidget spinners. I realize that adults enjoy making fun of them, but these toys are extremely amusing and satisfying. The only problem I have with them is when I am asked to give one back.Read More »