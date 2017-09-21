After reading and hearing a lot about fidget spinners recently, I decided to take the responsible action of testing one out.
And then I tested it some more.
And then I continued my thorough examination.
And when I was asked to return it, I continued to spin it, balance it and watch it spin around and around and around because fidget spinners are the bee’s knees of today’s toys.
I will go out on a limb here and admit that I love fidget spinners. I realize that adults enjoy making fun of them, but these toys are extremely amusing and satisfying. The only problem I have with them is when I am asked to give one back.
With another school year now underway, it’s a great time to reflect once again on just how important education is.
I know school can be tough whether you are in college, high school or younger, but the skills you learn at any educational level are going to help you in countless ways.
For example, over the summer my brother Marty came across one of my educational diplomas and he and I were both was amazed at just how much I learned at that prestigious academic institution.
Hey you there! Yeah, you, reading the Internet! Look over here!
I know you want to read the news or check out the crazy antics of America’s cats, but you’ll have to wait for a moment while I draw you into my website with headlines about items I know you’re interested in reading about.
Our society places great value on food, but some foods are terribly overrated due to a variety of reasons. And while taste is a subjective subject, it does subject itself to some judging now and again.
In order to try to bring clarity to our menus, our judges have compiled the Top Five Overrated Foods:
With summer coming to a close, it’s a good time to pile together a few random thoughts about recent events here in Athens, Ohio and around the country.
It’s amazing how Athens can go from a quiet summer city to a packed university town in one day. The streets and sidewalks are suddenly jammed with people and it pretty much changed overnight, just as it does several times each year. It’s one of many things that I like about Athens, but it’s always an adjustment.
The eclipse on Monday was interesting, but I’ll be honest, I was a little worried about germs with everyone sharing eclipse glasses. I hope we never have a big eclipse during flu season.