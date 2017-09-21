Fidget spinners: Harmless fun or the end of society as we know it?

nickc3246 Comments

After reading and hearing a lot about fidget spinners recently, I decided to take the responsible action of testing one out.

And then I tested it some more.

And then I continued my thorough examination.

And when I was asked to return it, I continued to spin it, balance it and watch it spin around and around and around because fidget spinners are the bee’s knees of today’s toys.

I will go out on a limb here and admit that I love fidget spinners. I realize that adults enjoy making fun of them, but these toys are extremely amusing and satisfying. The only problem I have with them is when I am asked to give one back.Read More »

What you learn in school, even preschool, will take you far in life

nickc324Leave a comment

With another school year now underway, it’s a great time to reflect once again on just how important education is.

I know school can be tough whether you are in college, high school or younger, but the skills you learn at any educational level are going to help you in countless ways.

For example, over the summer my brother Marty came across one of my educational diplomas and he and I were both was amazed at just how much I learned at that prestigious academic institution.Read More »

Did cavemen create the original clickbait? And is it the secret to staying healthy?

nickc3244 Comments

Hey you there! Yeah, you, reading the Internet! Look over here!

I know you want to read the news or check out the crazy antics of America’s cats, but you’ll have to wait for a moment while I draw you into my website with headlines about items I know you’re interested in reading about.

It’s the biggest scandal no one is talking about! The answers you need to know in order to protect your family!Read More »

Triple word compound words may be confusing, nonetheless, they should be used more nowadays

nickc3244 Comments

What’s better than an ordinary compound word?

Well, I can easily think of hundreds of items, but for this column the answer is compound words that are made up of three words.

Heretofore you may not have thought much about these words, nevertheless I will explain my love for them inasmuch as possible so that whosoever reads this will also love these words forevermore.

Read More »

Top 5 Overrated Foods

nickc3243 Comments

Our society places great value on food, but some foods are terribly overrated due to a variety of reasons. And while taste is a subjective subject, it does subject itself to some judging now and again.

In order to try to bring clarity to our menus, our judges have compiled the Top Five Overrated Foods:Read More »

The eclipse, Kyrie Irving and crowded sidewalks all fall under this column’s Path of Totality

nickc3242 Comments

With summer coming to a close, it’s a good time to pile together a few random thoughts about recent events here in Athens, Ohio and around the country.

  • It’s amazing how Athens can go from a quiet summer city to a packed university town in one day. The streets and sidewalks are suddenly jammed with people and it pretty much changed overnight, just as it does several times each year. It’s one of many things that I like about Athens, but it’s always an adjustment.
  • The eclipse on Monday was interesting, but I’ll be honest, I was a little worried about germs with everyone sharing eclipse glasses. I hope we never have a big eclipse during flu season.

Read More »