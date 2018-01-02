Now that we are two days into 2018, I have put together a few new year’s resolutions for my blog.

I am sharing them here in case any of them are helpful to you, and so that they will be a reminder to me of how I am trying to improve.

Be timely – Don’t wait until two days after the event before posting on topics. I want to post early about upcoming events, but I guess I am already struggling at this one. I will try to do better with this in 2018, or 2019 at the latest.

Spend more time reading other blogs – It’s a great way to steal ideas, I mean get good ideas for posts. Also, there are plenty of great writers out there and I can learn a lot by reading their interesting and often inspiring words. I need to find more time for this in 2018.

Comment on other blogs, too – I love it any time I get a comment on a post, so I have been trying to comment on other blogs more often. I am also commenting more on statements from my family members, friends, coworkers, people I meet on the street and television characters. They don’t appreciate it as much, so I will try to stick more to commenting on blogs.

Find more new blogs to follow – At first I followed the Phil Collins principle for blogging “I will follow you, will you follow me,” but I have tried to do more searching for new blogs that I enjoy. It’s hard to keep up with all of the blogs I already follow, but it is always fun to find new writers.

Don’t use too many references from Phil Collins songs – I may enjoy the references and the songs, but I should probably stick with references from this millennium if I want readers to know what I am talking about. Then again, maybe I should go against all odds, say that I don’t care anymore and remain in this land of confusion of Phil Collins references.

Be a better writer – I need to not use the word “thing” anymore and I need to find better words than “great” and “nice” as I use both way too often. When I get stuck, I should probably just say the word, Su-Su-Sussudio

Post at regular times – I am constantly trying out different times to see which will work best, but that is probably the wrong thing to do. I have heard that posting at set times works better because it gets readers used to when you post. More importantly, it would keep me on a schedule, which I need. I have a groovy kind of love for schedules and plans.

Use more images – I am constantly ignoring the solid advice about the need for images with posts, but I am going to do better with that in 2018. I found a few in 2017, but I can do much, much better this year.

Be brave – I second guess myself way too much on ideas that I have for writing projects, and sometimes I don’t get started just because I think the idea might fail or look stupid. This has been a problem for me for quite a while now. If having this blog has proven anything, though, it’s that I can look stupid no matter what I write. With that in mind, I might as well try some of the new ideas I have been thinking about for far too long. This is the year take chances and not care too much about if the ideas work or not. It’s better to try than to do nothing, and if I fail, I’ll just say I missed again and then I will try something else.

Write shorter posts – They can even have quick and simple endings like this one. That’s all.