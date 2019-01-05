While I am a few days behind, I wanted to share a few New Year’s Resolutions for my blog.

I’m doing this partially to see if I can stick to this list and partially to see if anyone else has any other suggestions. Also, posting this is a good way to keep up with a resolution to produce more posts.

So, please see what you think and feel free to offer any comments, criticisms or candies. I always like candy.

Create more timely posts – I have already failed at this one, but I want to try to post more on current events and topics in the next year. This post, for example, probably would have been best posted 4 or 5 days ago (or perhaps not at all).

Use more images – I made this resolution last year and failed miserably, but I will try to do better this year.

Change the design – I see so many other blogs with eye-catching designs and I really need to spend more time looking over the different templates in order to find a new way to present my blog. I plan on finishing this in January and then revisiting it in the spring to see what other improvements I can make.

Be a better writer – I saw a tip last year that said to not use the word “thing” in your writing, so I decided to focus my writing on nothing. Wait, that’s not right. I decided to focus on no things, and I liked the change. I need to stop using “great” and “nice” so much and come up with more expressive writing in 2019. This next year is going to be the cat’s pajamas!

Promote it – I am terrible at this, and I need to change my way of thinking. If I am writing, I obviously want people to read it, but I get nervous about sharing many posts on social media or other places. It’s really quite dumb, so I will try to be better about that in 2019 and see what impact it has. Will it get me more views or instead result in fewer friends on social media?

Make a goal for it – This is the biggie as I haven’t ever really figured out where I want the blog to go. I write about a lot of different topics and do this for fun, but if I am honest with myself, I would like to become more successful with it. And if I am even more honest, I don’t want just any candy. I would like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Stories – I love the stories that people such as Bryntin and Biff have written on their blogs and I want to try this out to see if I can do it. I can’t like write them and I don’t have a name that starts with B, but I want to see what I can come up with.

Different ideas – Along the same lines, I want to try some different ideas on the blog in 2019. I had a few other types of posts I tried out in the last year and some worked well, while others went over like my idea for Reese’s Ranch Dressing Cups.

Questions – I like the idea of trying to involve the readers more in the posts, and I amgoing to try to do this more in 2019. Do you think that’s a good idea? And what type of candy to you like best?

Post regularly – Sometimes life gets busy and I get behind on the posts, but I need to push through and write regularly. If I really want to grow the blog, I need to make the effort to write more posts ahead of time and keep some in the wing, or just carve out more time each week.

Read more blogs – I love reading the other blogs, but I get behind on this, too. I will try to keep up more with the blogs I follow in 2019 while also looking over more new blogs so I can steal ideas, I mean be inspired. To be honest, reading other blogs really does push me to do better, and it’s also just fun. I am always amazed by all of the talented writers out there.

Don’t let doubt stop me – This is the year to stop stopping myself, which I guess it means that it’s the year to go! This is the year to stop worrying so much about failing that I never get started on new ideas or new projects. If people don’t like the new ideas, I’m still better off than if I had never tried. It’s like the shirt I got for Christmas says, “Taters over haters.” I’m not sure exactly what that means, but I am pushing for new ideas, plenty of posts and a plethora of taters for 2019!