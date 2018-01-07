Top 5 Reasons This is a Bad Headline (not counting that I don’t actually have five reasons)

Writing headlines can be tricky.

Sometimes I feel like I have the perfect headline to draw readers in, and other times I struggle to find any suitable title so that I can post my article.

Some headlines impeccably encapsulate my eloquent and engaging posts, while others are just a few words thrown together to beg readers to peruse my prose.

This is something that I hope to improve upon with blogging, so I am adding it to my long list of needed improvements.

Recently, I wrote a headline for an article on things that annoy me about winter, and my editor friend Terry astutely pointed out a potential problem.

“Top Five Winter Annoyances (not counting the cold),” was the best I could come up with that day and it did make some sense to me. Terry mentioned, though, that while the headline was fine, it was like I was saying:

Top Five Problems With Bee Stings (not counting the pain)

This led to spending way too much time thinking up similar headlines that seemed funny and interesting, so I am sharing them here. Please feel free to add any below that you can think of:

Top Five Reasons To Go To Sleep (not counting being tired)

Top Five Reasons for Avoiding Hell (aside from burning for all of eternity) – That one is Terry’s and is my favorite.

Top Five Elements To Breathe (not counting oxygen)

Top Five Reasons To Get Into Your Car (aside from needing to go somewhere) – To look for your cell phone, clean the car, listen to the radio, get warm and I don’t know why else.

Top Five Reasons To Mow The Lawn (aside from the grass being too high)

Top Five Reasons To Go To Wear Glasses (not counting the vision correction) – This one might be fun to write.

Top Five Places to Sit (not counting chairs)

Top Five Reasons To Save The World (not counting saving the lives of everyone on the planet and preserving the earth) No. 5: We just got a new roof on the house, I would hate to have that go to waste. No. 4: That would really stick it to my kindergarten teacher who thought I was a bad kid. No. 3: All of my stuff is on earth. No. 2: After saving the world, I would be allowed to cut in lines at amusement parks. No. 1: It would make for a great blog post that would get a huge number of views and likes.

Top Five Reasons Not To Drink Poison (aside from the fact that it’s deadly)

Top Five Reasons For Me To Stop Writing These (aside from that it is getting old)